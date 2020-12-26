Christmas in Britain 'not about presents, or turkey' as UK records its two highest daily Covid-19 numbers

Around a 1,000 British soldiers spent Christmas Day trying to clear a huge backlog of truck drivers stuck in southeast England after France briefly closed its border to the UK.

A mother and child look at the line of trucks parked up on the M20, part of Operation Stack in Kent, England. Source: Associated Press

Even as 4,000 international truck drivers spent yet another day cooped up in their cabs, some progress was evident today. Traffic around the port of Dover moving in an orderly fashion towards the extra ferries allocated to make the short crossing across to Calais in northern France.

Military personnel were directing traffic and helping a mass testing program for the drivers, who must test negative to enter France. French firefighters have also been drafted to help the military test drivers for coronavirus.

Officials from Britain's Department for Transport said all but three of the 2,367 coronavirus tests conducted so far have been negative.

France closed its border for 48 hours to the UK last Monday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a variant of the virus that's 70 percent more transmissible is driving a rapid spread of infections in London and surrounding areas.

Truck drivers celebrate Christmas on the roads as thousands queue to journey across the British Channel. Source: 1 NEWS

As a result, the capital and many other parts of England have seen lockdown restrictions tightened and family holiday gatherings cancelled.

The mood among the stranded drivers appeared to be mostly sanguine, especially compared to their anger earlier this week at the situation and the lack of facilities.

“I know it’s been hard for many drivers cooped up in their cabs at this precious time of year, but I assure them that we are doing our utmost to get them home," said British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The virus has been blamed for over 1.7 million confirmed deaths worldwide, including nearly 70,000 in Britain, the second-highest death toll in Europe behind Italy.

On Sunday, Britain is extending tighter lockdown restrictions to more areas as authorities try to stem the spread of the new variant.

Drivers walk on the motorway as their trucks are parked up on the M20, as more arrive to join the queue. Source: Associated Press

Over the past two days, the UK has recorded its two highest daily infection numbers, at just below 40,000. That is stoking fears that the country's beloved National Health Service will face acute capacity issues in its hospitals soon.

In a video message to the nation, Johnson said this Christmas was “not about presents, or turkey, or brandy butter” but about hope, in the form of coronavirus vaccine shots being delivered and more vaccines being developed.

“We know there will be people alive next Christmas, people we love, alive next Christmas precisely because we made the sacrifice and didn’t celebrate as normal this Christmas," the prime minister said.

Johnson said Friday that more than 800,000 people in Britain have received the first dose of the vaccine developed by American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech.