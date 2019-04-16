TODAY |

Christmas Eve concert held in Paris' fire-wrecked Notre Dame Cathedral

Source:  Associated Press

Wearing hard hats and protective suits, the choir of Notre Dame Cathedral sang inside the medieval Paris landmark for the first time since last year's devastating fire for a special Christmas Eve concert.

Notre Dame Cathedral choir record a Christmas Eve concert. Source: Associated Press

Accompanied by an acclaimed violinist, a rented organ and a soprano soloist, 20 singers performed beneath the cathedral's stained-glass windows amid the darkened church, which is transitioning from being a precarious hazardous clean-up operation to becoming a massive reconstruction site.

The singers stood socially distanced to be able to take off their masks — which is required indoors in France to stem the spread of the virus — and sing.

The recorded concert was broadcast yesterday. The public was not allowed and isn't expected to see the insides of Notre Dame until at least 2024.

Channel Nine Australia’s Europe Correspondent Michael Best spoke with TVNZ1’s Midday. Source: 1 NEWS

The diocese called it a "highly symbolic concert ... marked with emotion and hope," and a celebration of a "musical heritage that dates to the Middle Ages".

The archbishop of Paris, Monsignor Michel Aupetit, will hold Christmas Eve services in Saint-Germain-l'Auxerrois Church across from the Louvre Museum instead of Notre Dame.

The Notre Dame choir used to give 60 concerts a year inside the cathedral but has been itinerant ever since, moving among other Paris churches.

France is vowing to rebuild the landmark, which lost its 850-year-old spire in today’s blaze. Source: 1 NEWS

The April 2019 fire consumed the cathedral's lead roof and destroyed its spire, and only earlier this month did workers finally stabilise the site enough to begin rebuilding.

