Christians are the 'most persecuted' religious group today, Tory leader hopeful Jeremy Hunt says

AAP
Leading British conservative Jeremy Hunt has described Christians as the "most persecuted religious group in modern times", and says misguided political correctness has stopped the west standing up for Christians overseas.

Mr Hunt is the closest rival to Boris Johnson in the race to succeed Theresa May as Tory leader.

If he wins and becomes Prime Minister, Mr Hunt said he would seek to protect Christians around the world by enacting all of the recommendations of an independent review he commissioned as Foreign Secretary last year.

The review by the Bishop of Truro Reverend Philip Mounstephen looks at the Foreign Office response to the persecution of Christians.

The bishop recommends the UK Government pushes for a Security Council Resolution urging all governments in the Middle East and North Africa to protect Christians and other persecuted minorities, and allow UN observers to monitor the necessary security measures.

The report also calls for the UK Government to consider imposing sanctions against those who commit human rights abuses against religious minorities, including Christians.

Mr Hunt said the UK must take a firmer stance on the persecution of Christians around the world.

"At home, we all benefit from living in a tolerant, diverse society, and we should not be afraid of promoting those values abroad."

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Prime Minister's special envoy for freedom of religion or belief, said the Government has already "acted on the rising tide of Christian persecution across the world with some success".

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are the last men standing after today’s round of voting.
Jeremy Hunt (left) says he wants to protect the world's Christians if he were to beat Boris Johnson to become Britain's next Prime Minister. Source: 1 NEWS
