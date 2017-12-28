 

Chrissy Teigen live-tweets as Tokyo-bound flight forced to return to LAX

An airline says a Tokyo-bound flight returned to Los Angeles hours into the journey after the crew discovered that one of the passengers had boarded the wrong plane.

Model Chrissy Teigen was aboard and live-tweeted the developments. She wondered on Twitter why the plane was turning around four hours into the 11-hour flight.

She posted a video on Twitter with husband John Legend, thanking him for the "vacation" back to LAX.

A statement from All Nippon Airways says the pilot decided to return to the originating airport as part of the airline's security procedures.

Flight 175 left Los Angeles International Airport at 11.36am Tuesday (local time) and returned to LAX at 7.33 pm (local time).

ANA says it's trying to determine how the passenger boarded the wrong flight.

In an apology to inconvenienced passengers, the airline says it takes pride in customer service and failed on this flight

