 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Chris Gayle winds back the years, takes utterly brilliant slips catch

share

Source:

GT20

The 38-year-old proved there’s still life in him yet, after pulling off this ridiculous effort in the Global T20 Canada final.
Source: GT20

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2
Official images from the Christening of Prince Louis.

Official photos of Prince Louis' christening released with Uncle Harry and Aunty Meghan on hand

3

Princes Charles, William snubbed US President Donald Trump during his first official visit to the UK

01:12
4
A neighbour told local media they understood a Kiwi woman lived at the address.

Fundraising page set up for family slain in Perth triple-homicide: 'Her surviving children can't afford a funeral'

00:12
5
The 38-year-old proved there’s still life in him yet, after pulling off this ridiculous effort in the Global T20 Canada final.

Watch: Chris Gayle winds back the years, takes utterly brilliant slips catch - 'absolutely ridiculous!'

01:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

The weather quietens down as we head into Tuesday

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:25
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Eyewitness reports wife desperately tried to save husband with fishing rod as pair die when swept off rocks at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

The man died at the scene, while the woman died on the way to hospital.


05:30
Chris Chang leads one last round up of TVNZ's football experts.

World Cup Chat: 'Clinical' France take home Football World Cup in style as 1 NEWS team looks back at highlights of 2018 tournament

Chris Chang leads one last round up with TVNZ's football experts.

Demetrius Pairama

Outburst from public gallery as woman accused of murdering Auckland teen Demetrius Pairama appears in court

The woman has been remanded in custody, and will next appear in the High Court in Auckland on August 8.

Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court.

Melbourne Rebels' Amanaki Mafi released on bail after alleged assault on teammate

The incident followed the team's season-ending loss to the Highlanders on Saturday.