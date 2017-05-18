Chris Cornell privately cremated in Hollywood - but fans can visit his grave site this weekend

Chris Cornell has been cremated in a private ceremony ahead of his funeral, his lawyer has confirmed.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave singer's widow Vicky Cornell and brother Peter Boyle were among four people who attended the ceremony at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, according to a report.

The 52-year-old's friends JD King and Linda Ramone, who was married to the punk singer Johnny, were also in attendance, TMZ added.

Cornell's lawyer Kirk Pasich said the cremation came ahead of a "celebration of life" service to be held in Hollywood on Saturday morning (NZT).

It too will be private but fans are invited to pay their respects at the grave where his ashes will be buried after the ceremony ends at 3pm.

Cornell was found hanged at the MGM Grand hotel in Detroit last Friday.

The results of a full autopsy and toxicology tests are awaited.

His widow said that the star may have taken a higher dose of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

The grunge legend was celebrated as a "true innovator" at the Billboard Music Awards where a moment's silence was held for him on Sunday.

Dan Reynolds, singer in the rock band Imagine Dragons, described him as "a prolific songwriter, a legendary performer, a singer who had a voice for the ages and a philanthropist".

Where can I get support and help?

Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help.

Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354

Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54

Depression Helpline 24/7 - 0800 111 757

Healthline - 0800 611 116

Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787

www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service