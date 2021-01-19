TODAY |

'Choose love over hatred' — Melania Trump bids farewell as First Lady in video

Source:  Associated Press

First Lady Melania Trump bids farewell to the nation in a recorded video she posted on Twitter today.

She says being First Lady was the “greatest honour” of her life. Source: AAP

She thanked Americans for the “greatest honour of my life," but she made no mention of the incoming Joe Biden administration.

"I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace," she said.

"The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all of the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism and determination."

The First Lady also encouraged Americans to use "caution and common sense" to protect others as the fight against Covid-19 continued, and highlighted her "Be Best' campaign.

"I ask every American to be an ambassador of be best, to focus on what unites us, to rise above what divides us, to always choose love over hatred, peace over violence and others before yourself," she said.

Melania Trump has also bucked tradition by not inviting the incoming First Lady Dr Jill Biden to tour the White House before her husband takes office.

But the move is in line with her husband who has already announced he will not attend the inauguration, he's the first outgoing president to skip the ceremony in 152 years, and will depart for Florida hours before Biden's swearing-in.

