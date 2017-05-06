 

The choice between polar-opposite French presidential candidates is easy for Kiwi woman

A Kiwi woman is so taken with French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron that she has decided to join his campaign.

Kiwi Linda Acker had no hesitations joining Emmanuel Macron's campaign last year, despite having no election experience.
The two candidates battling to become French President is, Emmanuel Macron, a liberal centrist, who's leading in the polls ahead of tomorrow's election, and nationalist Marine Le Pen.

Despite having no election experience 39-year-old New Zealander, Linda Acker, has joined Mr Macron's campaign, telling 1 NEWS, "I decided that is the type of person I would like to follow."

Ms Acker has lived in France for 17 years and she believes that Macron can deliver.

"He is going to do things, and he is going to make a change and listen to people."

There has been last minute drama in the election, with the Mr Macron campaign saying they have been the victim of a massive hacking attack that has released both, real and fake documents, in an attempt to confuse voters. 

The anonymous leak includes emails and financial data allegedly hacked from several officials from Mr Macron's campaign.

The incident draws parallels between the recent US elections, where the Kremlin was accused of hacking into democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's files.

Mr Macron is currently favourite to win the election after being ahead 60 to 40 in the polls.

Either way it will be a defining election for France when the polls open on Sunday (local time).

On Sunday voters will choose between the pair in the much anticipated election runoff.

French campaign watchdog examines election-eve Macron leak

