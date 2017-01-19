Chinese surgeon collapses after working 48 hours straight

A Chinese surgeon has displayed remarkable commitment to the job, carrying out seven life-saving operations over 48 hours with just a two-hour rest break.

Perhaps understandably, he collapsed to the ground near the end of his mammoth shift.

Liang Ming, 58, succumbed to exhaustion while in the theatre at the Wuhu Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Wuhu City, in eastern China.

He is now taking a well-earned rest, and according to The Mirror, brushed off his efforts.

"The most important thing for us is always the health of the patients," he was reported as saying.