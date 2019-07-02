TODAY |

Chinese state media take hard line on Hong Kong protests

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia

A ruling Chinese Communist Party newspaper has taken a hard line against pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, saying demonstrators who broke into the local legislature showed their "arrogance" and had no regard for the rule of law.

Chinese state media ran footage of police in Hong Kong clearing protesters from streets today in a break with their silence over days of pro-democracy demonstrations that have challenged Beijing's authority over the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Beijing has largely sought to downplay the demonstrations that have highlighted doubts about the validity of its "one country, two systems" formula for governing the former British colony.

Its coverage of the protests and the publication of a harsh editorial in the official Communist Party newspaper Global Times may indicate it is prepared to take a tougher line against the demonstrators following days of forbearance.

"These violent assailants in their arrogance pay no heed to Hong Kong's law, no doubt arousing the anger and sadness of all people of the city of Hong Kong," the editorial said.

Television images showed police moving into roads surrounding the legislative council, where protesters smashed through glass and metal barriers to occupy the space for about three hours on Monday night until police moved in shortly after midnight.

Veteran opposition figure Joshua Wong acknowledged that the damage to the legislative offices has drawn criticism from some sectors in the Asian financial hub.

But he said mass participation in marches and rallies over previous weeks showed there was a groundswell of support for the demonstrators' goals of demanding more accountability from the administration of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Protestors ransacked Parliament over a draft law that would make extradition to China easier. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:37
The mental health advocate joined Breakfast to discuss the honour ahead of this year’s awards.
Mike King says he had a mental breakdown last month as New Zealander of the Year pressures mounted
2
Perth cafe owner charged after mum, two children eat marijuana-laced brownie bought from store
3
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'
4
An eyetwitness provided this footage to 1 NEWS.
Flow of wastewater into Lake Taupō halted after water main break, permanent repairs to take 'a number of weeks'
5
Opinion: Why the plastic bag ban is problematic
MORE FROM
World
MORE
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Joy Reid is at Windsor, where the news is being celebrated.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex urge fans to 'save the planet'
Boeing 787 Dreamliner of Kenya Airways taking off at Schiphol Airport, The Netherlands. Plane

Body found in London garden after stowaway fell from Heathrow-bound plane
00:14
Oscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his daughter, Valeria, were found face down in shallow water along the bank of the Rio Grande.

Hundreds mourn father and toddler who drowned trying to reach the US

Princess Diana's workout sweatshirt to go on sale