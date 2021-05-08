TODAY |

Chinese rocket debris crash lands in Indian Ocean near Maldives

Source:  1 NEWS

China's space agency has confirmed debris from Long March 5B Yao-2 rocket has crash landed north of the Maldives.

Aviation authorities don't yet know exactly where it will fall.

Most of the rocket fragments burnt up upon reentry into the Earth's atmosphere before hurtling down into the Indian Ocean, according to the agency.

The estimated time of reentry was around 2:12pm, landing at the coordinates of longitude 72.47 degrees East and latitude 2.65 degrees North.  

Huge piece of Chinese rocket set for 'unacceptable' uncontrolled re-entry to Earth — possibly over NZ

At one point Wellington was thought to be a possible crash site for the debris, with international space agencies closely monitoring its journey back down from space. 

