Chinese rocket debris crash lands in Indian Ocean near Maldives

China's space agency has confirmed debris from Long March 5B Yao-2 rocket has crash landed north of the Maldives.
Most of the rocket fragments burnt up upon reentry into the Earth's atmosphere before hurtling down into the Indian Ocean, according to the agency.
The estimated time of reentry was around 2:12pm, landing at the coordinates of longitude 72.47 degrees East and latitude 2.65 degrees North.
At one point Wellington was thought to be a possible crash site for the debris, with international space agencies closely monitoring its journey back down from space.