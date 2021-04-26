Chinese man critically injured after being repeatedly kicked in head in latest anti-Asian attack in US

Police say a 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem in New York City.

The man was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head shortly after 8pm Friday (local time).

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Surveillance video released by the police, who are seeking information as they try to trace the attacker, appears to show the man stomping on the victim's head.

The police department's hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.

The attack recalled last month's assault near Times Square in which a woman who immigrated from the Philippines was knocked to the ground and stomped on by an attacker who shouted anti-Asian slurs.