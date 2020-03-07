TODAY |

Chinese hotel used to observe coronavirus contacts collapses, trapping 70 people

Source:  Associated Press

A hotel used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients collapsed in southeastern China today, trapping some 70 people, state media reported. 

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed five-story hotel building in Quanzhou city in southeast China's Fujian province. Source: Associated Press

There were no immediate reports of deaths.

At least 33 people were rescued from the wreckage of the Xinjia Express Hotel in Quanzhou, a city in Fujian province, the Xinhua News Agency, the Communist Party newspaper People’s Daily and other outlets reported.

The 80-room hotel had been converted by the city government for observation of people who had contact with virus patients, according to People’s Daily.

The hotel collapsed at about 7.30pm on Saturday (12.30am Sunday NZT), news reports said, citing the city government.

Photos on news websites showed rescue workers with flashlights climbing over the debris. Rubble was piled on cars in front of the building.

A woman in her 40's has tested positive for covid-19 with health officials saying there two more probable cases, with one of those forcing dozens of staff at North Shore Hospital into isolation. Source: 1 NEWS

The hotel opened in June 2018, with rooms on the fourth to seventh floors of the building, the newspaper Beijing Youth Daily said.

An unidentified hotel employee cited by the Beijing Youth Daily said the owner carried out "foundation-related construction" before the disaster. It gave no details.

China, where the virus first emerged in December, has confirmed more than 80,000 cases, by far the most in the world. 

It reported 99 new cases yesterday, its first daily increase of less than 100 since January 20.

The government also reported 28 new fatalities, raising the mainland's death toll to 3070.

World
Asia
