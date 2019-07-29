TODAY |

Chinese forces reportedly gathering near Hong Kong

According to a White House source, Chinese forces are gathering near Hong Kong as protests continue.

Bloomberg reports a senior US official, who wants to remain anonymous, told them "a number of units" have gathered on China's mainland near Hong Kong.

It's unclear if they are military or police.

On Monday (NZT), violence erupted again in Hong Kong during the eighth consecutive weekend of anti-Government protests.

Tensions even spilled over to New Zealand this week, when a female activist, Serena Lee, was knocked to the ground as she protested China's involvement in Hong Kong at the University of Auckland.

Footage captured the incident take place, starting off with a long exchange of words that eventually turned heated, leading to one of the Chinese men appearing to bump Ms Lee to the ground.

"He pushed me using his shoulder and afterwards he kept saying that they didn't touch me, but it's clear there was contact," Ms Lee says.

She's since laid a complaint with the police.

The University of Auckland says it has talked to the students involved and video of the incident has been sent to the vice chancellor.

Dozens of demonstrators have been arrested. Source: BBC
