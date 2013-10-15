Chinese flight delayed by five hours after woman throws coins into engine 'for luck'

A China Southern flight was delayed for five hours after a lady flung coins into one of the engines.

Plane (file). Source: 1 NEWS

Nearly 150 passengers had to be evacuated from the flight at Shanghai Pudong International Airport as engineers scrambled to retrieve all the coins, reported the Financial Times.

The superstitious 80-year-old passenger had said she did it for 'luck' before boarding the flight with her family.

Her actions were reported by another passenger and the elderly lady was taken off the plane by police.

China Southern said although only one coin found its way into the engine they had to complete a full search before passengers could board again.