 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Chinese donation of $560k gratefully received in quake-hit Papua New Guinea

share

Source:

Associated Press

A Chinese donation has been made to Papua New Guinea after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the country on February 26. 

The 7.5 magnitude quake rocked the country’s remote highlands on Monday.
Source: Breakfast

The donation from a number of Chinese businesses and Chinese community in PNG included 2.6 million yuan ($NZ560,000) and relief supplies. 

PNG Prime Minister Peter O'Neill received the Chinese donation at a ceremony held in his office in the capital Port Moresby, two weeks after the powerful quake struck the rugged highlands of the island nation, leaving dozens dead and more than 17,000 people homeless. 

"We mobilised for the donation shortly after the quake, and within three days we raised 2.6 million yuan plus relief supplies. We then handed them over to the disaster management committee," said Lin Hua'an, chairman of China-Papua New Guinea Friendship Association on Sunday. 

The 7.5 magnitude quake killed dozens of people and caused widespread damage.
Source: Breakfast

PNG National Earthquake Emergency Controller Bill Hamblin expressed his appreciation for the support extended by the Chinese community. 

"[We are] extremely grateful to the government of China and to this Chinese business community in PNG for the real support that they have given us, and not just letters of condolences," he said in an interview on the same day. 

Justin Tkatchenko, minister for the 2018 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, which PNG will be hosting in November, said the PNG government appreciates Chinese President Xi Jinping's message of condolences over the deadly quake. He also said PNG values China as a friend in need and looks forward to President Xi's visit. 

"A major achievement and milestone will be part of our history in that regard. So for me as minister for APEC, China's role and input is very appreciative. We also find it something a country we can rely on in good times and bad," he said. 

Related

Pacific Islands

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
We are all used to seeing flood rescues but none quite like this!

Watch: Giant spider rescued from Queensland floodwaters by brave local

2

Where will it hit? Out-of-control Chinese space station's impact zone 'nailed down'

3

Driver dies in collision with cattle truck near Rotorua

01:28
4
The incident is being investigated by the Labour Party.

Jacinda Ardern 'very disturbed' about allegations of sexual misconduct at Labour Party youth camp

5
Carmen Yanko.

Children left 'reeling from senseless tragedy' after losing their mum in police pursuit crash

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:28
The incident is being investigated by the Labour Party.

Jacinda Ardern 'very disturbed' about allegations of sexual misconduct at Labour Party youth camp

Allegations emerged this afternoon that four teenage Labour members were sexually assaulted at the Coromandel camp last month.

Carmen Yanko.

Children left 'reeling from senseless tragedy' after losing their mum in police pursuit crash

Carmen Yanko, 53, died after two men fleeing police crashed their car into hers in the early hours of yesterday morning near Nelson.

00:21
Shop owner's on the North Island's East Coast aren't taking any chances as the bad weather sets in.

Gisborne warned to prepare for high winds and flooding as ex-Cylone Hola moves in

The wild weather will be short-lived as the fast moving cyclone heads out to sea.

01:13
The cops gave chase in a sluggish motorboat making for a slow speed chase near Tauranga this morning.

Watch: Witness tells of police chase after man jumps into river from burning car and is pursued by cops who 'commandeered an old wooden motorboat'

The incident played out near Tauranga this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 