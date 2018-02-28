Chinese donation of $560k gratefully received in quake-hit Papua New Guinea

A Chinese donation has been made to Papua New Guinea after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the country on February 26.

The donation from a number of Chinese businesses and Chinese community in PNG included 2.6 million yuan ($NZ560,000) and relief supplies.

PNG Prime Minister Peter O'Neill received the Chinese donation at a ceremony held in his office in the capital Port Moresby, two weeks after the powerful quake struck the rugged highlands of the island nation, leaving dozens dead and more than 17,000 people homeless.

"We mobilised for the donation shortly after the quake, and within three days we raised 2.6 million yuan plus relief supplies. We then handed them over to the disaster management committee," said Lin Hua'an, chairman of China-Papua New Guinea Friendship Association on Sunday.

PNG National Earthquake Emergency Controller Bill Hamblin expressed his appreciation for the support extended by the Chinese community.

"[We are] extremely grateful to the government of China and to this Chinese business community in PNG for the real support that they have given us, and not just letters of condolences," he said in an interview on the same day.

Justin Tkatchenko, minister for the 2018 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, which PNG will be hosting in November, said the PNG government appreciates Chinese President Xi Jinping's message of condolences over the deadly quake. He also said PNG values China as a friend in need and looks forward to President Xi's visit.