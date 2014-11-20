China's Xi defends trade as Beijing seeks bolder global role

Chinese President Xi Jinping trumpeted the need for free trade and urged the world to "say no to protectionism," delivering a strong rebuke to isolationist tendencies that helped fuel Donald Trump's presidential election victory.

Chinese president Xi Jinping Source: 1 NEWS

Focusing on the "double-edged" impact of economic globalization in a speech that alluded variously to Charles Dickens, Greek mythology and Chinese proverbs, the leader of the world's second-largest economy stressed the need for stability, new vision and perspective that has left many citizens disenfranchised and worried about the future.

His visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, is the first by a Chinese president and appears timed to position the country as a leader on the global stage as Western countries increasingly look inward.

"We must remain committed to promoting free trade and investment through opening up and say no to protectionism," Xi told an opening meeting of the WEF.

"Pursuing protectionism is like locking oneself in a dark room. While wind and rain may be kept outside, so are light and air."

"No one will emerge as a winner in a trade war," he said.

During his campaign, Trump promised to raise tariffs on Chinese goods and declare Beijing guilty of keeping its currency artificially low.

That would be a first step toward imposing sanctions.

But in fact, for the past couple of years China has been intervening in markets to prop up its currency, not push it lower.

"China has no intention to boost its trade competitiveness by devaluing the renminbi, still less will it launch a currency war," Xi said today.