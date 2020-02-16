TODAY |

China's virus epicentre of Wuhan reports no new cases of infections

Source:  Associated Press

China's health ministry says the virus epicentre of Wuhan and its surrounding Hubei province have reported no new cases.

A worker wearing a protective suit gestures to a driver outside a hospital designated to treat Covid-19 patients in Wuhan. Source: Associated Press

The ministry said today that results over the past 24 hours showed 34 new cases, all detected in people arriving from abroad.

Eight new deaths were reported, all in Wuhan.

Wuhan at the peak reported thousands of new cases of coronavirus infection daily, overwhelming its health care system.

Of those new cases of infection, 21 were in Beijing, nine in the southern manufacturing powerhouse of Guangdong, two in Shanghai and one each in coastal Zhejiang and Heilongjing in the far northeast.

China has only just begun loosening draconian travel restrictions within the country, but has stepped-up 14-day quarantine regulations on those arriving in Beijing, Shanghai and elsewhere from overseas, amid expectations of a new influx of students and others returning home.

China has now recorded a total of 80,928 confirmed virus cases with 3,245 deaths.

Another 70,420 people have been released from hospital and 7,263 remain in treatment.

World
Health
Asia
Coronavirus Pandemic
