TODAY |

China's pig disease outbreak pushes up global pork prices

Associated Press
More From
World
Animals
Food and Drink
Asia

Pork lovers worldwide are wincing at prices that have jumped up to 40 per cent as African swine fever in China's vast pig herds sends shockwaves through global meat markets.

China produces and consumes two-thirds of the world's pork, but supplies are falling as Beijing destroys herds and blocks shipments.

Importers are filling the gap by buying pork as far away as Europe, boosting prices and causing shortages in some markets.

African swine fever doesn't harm humans. It's deadly and spreads quickly among pigs. It was first reported in August in China's northeast.

Since then, 1 million pigs have died and the disease has spread to most Chinese provinces.

The higher prices are a serious concern in places such as Cambodia where pork is the only affordable meat for many families.

Pigs
More From
World
Animals
Food and Drink
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
In this image made available on Sunday May 19, 2019 by Kensington Palace, Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and her son Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)
Prince Louis stars in pictures of garden Duchess of Cambridge helped create for Chelsea Flower Show
2
The Inland Revenue Department is under mounting pressure after a "perfect storm" of problems this week.
Tax refund may be coming your way as IRD rolls out automatic tax assessments
3
Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Israel Folau considering 'all potential avenues' over Rugby Australia contract termination
4
The pair tied the knot at Windsor Castle one year ago.
Harry and Meghan release behind the scenes wedding snaps on first anniversary
5
Auckland teacher Khali Olivera tells TVNZ1’s Breakfast about the struggles she faces in the education system.
Teachers under the pump, struggling to be educators they aspire to be
MORE FROM
World
MORE
In this image made available on Sunday May 19, 2019 by Kensington Palace, Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and her son Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)

Prince Louis stars in pictures of garden Duchess of Cambridge helped create for Chelsea Flower Show
A Sooty Shearwater, Puffinus griseus gliding over waves. (File photo)

Rare mainland bird colony in Southland records highest breeding success in more than a decade
02:26
The state has passed a bill that banned the procedure in almost all cases.

Trump implores anti-abortion activists to stay united as debate rages in US

Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina appeals for money to pay US legal fees