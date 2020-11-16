China's Hebei province sees first cases of Covid-19 in six months

China has designated parts of Hebei province near Beijing as a coronavirus high danger zone after 14 new cases of Covid-19 were found.

Source: 1 NEWS

Eleven of those cases were in Shijiazhuang city. Parts of the city will undergo stricter testing and isolation measures, and areas of another Hebei city with new cases were registered as medium risk areas.

Medical investigators were looking into whether a single event such as a family gathering had been the origin of many of the cases.

The last time Hebei recorded locally transmitted infections was in June 2020.

Wary of another wave of infections, China is urging migrant workers to stay put during the Lunar New Year holiday.