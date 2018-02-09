TODAY |

China's economy czar headed to US to sign trade deal

Source:  Associated Press

China's government says its economy czar will go to Washington next week for the signing of an interim trade deal.

US National Capitol - landmark in Washington D.C. Source: istock.com

The Commerce Ministry announcement today was the first official confirmation that Vice Premier Liu He would attend the signing.

A ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, said a delegation led by Liu would be in Washington from Monday to Wednesday.

Under the “Phase 1” deal, China agreed to buy more American farm exports and Washington postponed additional planned tariff hikes on Chinese imports.

The two sides have yet to release details.

World
North America
Business
