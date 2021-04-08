China warns US and others against boycotting Winter Olympics over human rights abuse

China said today politicising sports was "against the spirit" of the Olympic Charter, after US State Department denied it was considering a joint boycott alongside allies of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Calls have grown louder to boycott the Beijing Games over China's accused human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

The State Department said yesterday it has not discussed and is not discussing any joint boycott with American allies and partners.

At a daily briefing today, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said any snub of the Beijing Games would "harm" athletes "of all countries".

Zhao also backed the Chinese embassy in Turkey after it said it could take action against two Turkish politicians who criticised Beijing's treatment of its Muslim Uyghur community.

Yesterday the embassy tagged Meral Aksener, the head of the opposition Good Party, and Ankara's mayor, Mansur Yavas, in two Twitter posts in which it defended Beijing's policies and said "the Chinese side reserves its right to a rightful response".

The comment was widely interpreted as a threat against the two politicians and caused a social media outrage in Turkey.

The embassy tagged Aksener and Yavas after the two marked with Twitter posts the killing of Uyghurs by Chinese forces during an uprising in 1990.

Turkey summoned China's ambassador in response later yesterday.