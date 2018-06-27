China warns of 'counterattack' as US tariffs take effect

The US hiked tariffs on Chinese imports today and Beijing said it would be forced to make a "counterattack" in a dispute between the world's two biggest economies that President Donald Trump says he is prepared to escalate.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington. Source: Associated Press

Washington increased tariffs at 12:01am on $US34 billion worth of Chinese imports, a first step in what could become an accelerating series of tariffs.

China's Commerce Ministry said it would be "forced to make a necessary counterattack." It gave no immediate details of possible retaliation but Beijing earlier released a target list of

American goods for duty increases including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey.

Trump discussed the trade war today with journalists who flew with him to Montana for a campaign rally. The president said US tariffs on an additional $US16 billion in Chinese goods are set to take effect in two weeks.

After that, the hostilities could intensify: Trump said the US is ready to target an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports — and then $US300 billion more — if Beijing does not yield to US demands and continues to retaliate.

That would bring the total of targeted Chinese goods to potentially $550 billion — more than the $506 billion in goods that China actually shipped to the United States last year.