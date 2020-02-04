China virus death toll rises to 722 with 34,546 cases

The death toll in the viral outbreak in mainland China has risen to 722, while new cases jumped to 34,546 reversing declines over previous days.

Source: 1 NEWS

China's ruling Communist Party faced public anger and recrimination over the death of a doctor who was threatened by the authorities after trying to sound the alarm about the new coronavirus back in December.

Meanwhile, cruise ship passengers faced more woe as Japan reported 41 new cases on one quarantined vessel and turned away another.

President Xi Jinping spoke with President Donald Trump and urged the US to “respond reasonably" to the outbreak, echoing complaints that some countries are overreacting by restricting Chinese travellers.

The virus has now infected more than 34,800 people globally.

Hong Kong has had 25 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 89

— Singapore: 33

— Thailand: 25

— South Korea: 24

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 13

— United States: 12

— Taiwan: 16

— Malaysia: 15

— Vietnam: 13

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 6

— India: 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 3

— Britain: 3

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1