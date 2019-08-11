TODAY |

China typhoon kills 18 people, causes one million to be evacuated

Associated Press
At least 18 people were killed yesterday after Typhoon Lekima struck China's coast south of Shanghai, knocking down houses and trees, state TV reported.

Another 14 people were missing after Lekima hit land at 1.45am yesterday (local time) in Zhejiang province, the report said. It said more than 200 houses collapsed and 3200 were damaged.

The deaths occurred in Yongjia County on the outskirts of Wenzhou, a major port city, state TV reported. It said a river that was blocked by a landslide rose 10 metres and then broke through the debris, flooding homes.

More than one million people were evacuated before the storm struck, the official Xinhua News Agency said. That included 253,000 in Shanghai.

Shanghai Disneyland closed due to the storm.

State TV said 3023 airline flights in Shanghai, Hangzhou and other cities and some train services were cancelled.

Authorities in Shanghai also shut down the high-speed magnetic levitation train to Pudong International Airport.

Typhoon Lekima struck China's coast south of Shanghai yesterday killing at least 18 people Source: Associated Press
