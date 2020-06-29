TODAY |

China turns to anal swabs to test for Covid-19 ahead of Chinese New Year

Source: 1 NEWS

In an effort to stay on top of their coronavirus infections and testing, China is using anal swabs as an alternative method of testing for Covid-19. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Some cities are now taking anal samples as the country ramps up its testing measures ahead of the Luna New Year celebrations.

According to Reuters, some people who test negative with a throat swab have since tested positive with nose and anal swabs. 

It can add an extra level of vigilance as some doctors believe traces of the virus can remain longer on faecal samples or anal swabs.

It's also thought that collecting stool samples might have a higher success rate that other methods when it comes to identifying the virus in young children, according to researchers in the China University of Hong Kong. 

The testing is only being carried out in key groups, such as those who are in quaratine. 

