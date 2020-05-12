TODAY |

China to test Wuhan's 11 million residents for Covid-19 amid fears of a second wave

Source:  Associated Press

Local media have reported that authorities are preparing to conduct coronavirus tests on all 11 million residents in Chinese city of Wuhan following a slight increase in cases.

The virus first emerged in Wuhan, and it's recorded five new cases.

The tests in the metropolitan area that was the outbreak center of the global pandemic are to be carried out over a 10-day period.

The goal is to identify those who may be carrying the virus after six additional cases were recently recorded.

Wuhan ended a 76-day lockdown earlier this month, but authorities have warned consistently about a potential second wave of infections.


World
Asia
Coronavirus Pandemic
