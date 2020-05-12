China to test Wuhan's 11 million residents for Covid-19 amid fears of a second wave

Local media have reported that authorities are preparing to conduct coronavirus tests on all 11 million residents in Chinese city of Wuhan following a slight increase in cases.
The tests in the metropolitan area that was the outbreak center of the global pandemic are to be carried out over a 10-day period.
The goal is to identify those who may be carrying the virus after six additional cases were recently recorded.
Wuhan ended a 76-day lockdown earlier this month, but authorities have warned consistently about a potential second wave of infections.