China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat between nations

Source:  Associated Press

China today ordered the United States to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu in an increasingly rancorous diplomatic conflict.

President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Source: Associated Press

The order followed the US closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

The Chinese foreign ministry appealed to Washington to reverse its “erroneous decision.”

The Trump administration on Tuesday ordered the Houston consulate closed within 72 hours. It alleged Chinese agents tried to steal data from facilities in Texas including the Texas A&M medical system.

China says US ordered it to close its consulate in Houston

The United States has an embassy in Beijing and consulates in five other mainland cities — Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenyang and Wuhan.

It also has a consulate in Hong Kong, a Chinese territory.

