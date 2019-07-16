TODAY |

China suspends imports from Australian abattoirs amid trade tensions

Source: AAP

China has suspended imports from four Australian abattoirs in an escalation of trade tensions between the two nations.

The suspension comes days after China announced plans to slap an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley.

China is Australia's number one market for beef by volume, accounting for about 30 per cent of exports.

The Australian Meat Industry Council has put the suspension down to labelling issues.

"While not desirable, we have dealt with issues of this nature before and are working closely with the commonwealth," chief executive Patrick Hutchinson told AAP.

"This is a trade and market access issue that is being led by the commonwealth."

Diplomatic relations between Australia and China have rapidly deteriorated after Prime Minister Scott Morrison began pushing for a global inquiry into the origins of coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Beijing's ambassador warned Chinese people would reconsider buying Australian beef if Mr Morrison continued calling for the investigation.

