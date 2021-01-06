TODAY |

China still negotiating with WHO over Covid-19 origin probe

Source:  Associated Press

China said today it was still negotiating with the World Health Organization the dates and itinerary for a visit by international experts looking into origins of Covid-19, after the head of the agency criticised Beijing for not finalising permissions for the mission.

Authorities were doing their best to speed up preparations for the experts' visit, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

"The origins problem is very complex. To ensure that the work of the global experts group in China is successful, we need to carry out the necessary procedures and relevant concrete plans. Currently both sides are still in negotiations on this," she said.

An international team of experts had been due to visit the central city of Wuhan in January, where the pandemic first appeared a year ago.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said yesterday that members of the international scientific team had begun departing from their home countries as part of an arrangement between WHO and the Chinese government.

Tedros added he was "very disappointed" with the news that Chinese authorities hadn't finalised the necessary permissions for the team's arrival.

