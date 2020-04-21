China sends doctors to North Korea to check on Kim Jong-un's health - report

China has sent medical experts to North Korea to check on Kim Jong-un’s health, according to a report citing three people familiar with the situation.

Source: 1 NEWS

The report from Reuters comes as speculation about the dictator’s health continues after he reportedly underwent open heart surgery and was absent from North Korea’s most important holiday on April 15. The date celebrates Kim’s late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung.

Two of the people familiar with the situation said a delegation led by a senior member of the Chinese communist party’s international liaison department left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday.

The liaison department could not be reached for comment yesterday. China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment either.

There have been conflicting reports about Kim’s health.

The South Korean presidential office told the Associated Press on Tuesday it didn’t detect any suspicious activity from the hermit kingdom and couldn’t confirm Kim’s current health.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said: “I think the report was incorrect.” He declined to comment about whether he’d been in touch with North Korea.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo told Fox News: “I don’t have anything I can share with you tonight, but the American people should know we’re watching the situation very keenly.”

Today, a South Korean source told Reuters Kim was alive, according to their intelligence.

The source didn’t comment on Chinese involvement or Kim’s condition.

Earlier, CNN cited an anonymous US official who said Kim was in “grave danger” after an unspecified surgery. Another US official also told CNN the concerns about Kim’s health were credible, but the severity was hard to assess.

On April 12, Seoul-based website Daily NK cited one anonymous source who said Kim was recovering from heart surgery in Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

Reuters said today it wasn't able to independently confirm where or what Kim’s condition is.

North Korea considers the health of its leaders as a matter of state security and remains secretive.