China sends 38 fighter planes toward Taiwan

China sent 38 fighter jets toward self-ruled Taiwan in the largest display of force this year on China's National Day.

A Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. Source: Associated Press

The People’s Liberation Army flew 25 fighter jets on Friday in the first maneuver, then sent an additional 13 planes that night. Taiwan deployed air patrol forces in response and tracked the Chinese aircraft on its air defense systems, the island’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The first group of planes included 18 J-16 fighter jets and two H-6 bombers.

China has sent planes toward the island it claims as part of its territory on a near daily basis in the last couple of years, stepping up military harassment with drills.

Last week, China flew 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan after it announced it would apply to join a Pacific trade group that China also applied to join.