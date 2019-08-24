China says US ordered it to close its consulate in Houston

China said today that the US has ordered it to close its consulate in Houston, Texas in what an official called an outrageous and unjustified move that will sabotage China-US relations.

President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Source: Associated Press

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin condemned the action, which comes as tensions rise between the world's two largest economies.

He warned of firm countermeasures if the US does not reverse its decision.

“The unilateral closure of China’s consulate general in Houston within a short period of time is an unprecedented escalation of its recent actions against China,” Wang said at a daily news briefing.

There was no immediate confirmation or explanation from the US side.