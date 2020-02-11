TODAY |

China reports major drop in coronavirus COVID-19 cases

Source:  Associated Press

China reported today a figure of 2,641 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, a major drop from the higher numbers in recent days since a broader diagnostic method was implemented.

Workers disinfect closed shop lots following the coronavirus outbreak in Jiang'an District of Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Source: Associated Press

The number of new deaths rose slightly to 143, bringing the total fatalities in mainland China to 1,523.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 66,492, according to a notice from China's National Health Commission.

COVID-19, a disease stemming from a new form of coronavirus, has spread to more than 24 countries since December, when the first infections appeared in central China.

