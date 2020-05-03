China reports just two new cases of Covid-19 today, records only one death in past two weeks

Chinese health authorities say two new coronavirus cases were confirmed today, continuing a downward trend since the government took steps to cut the number of people arriving from overseas.

People wear face masks to protect against the new coronavirus as they walk through a public park in Beijing. Source: Associated Press

One new case was in the inland Shanxi province, west of Beijing, and the other was an imported one in Shanghai.

China’s official confirmed case count stands at 82,877. Most of the patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

China reported no new deaths today and has recorded just one in the past two weeks. The country’s official death toll has reached 4,633.