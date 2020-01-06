TODAY |

China reports 17 new cases in viral pneumonia outbreak

Source:  Associated Press

Seventeen more people in central China have been diagnosed with a new form of viral pneumonia that has killed two patients and placed other countries on alert.

Health surveillance measures by officers of the Port Health Division at West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong. Source: Associated Press

In total, 62 cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified in the city of Wuhan, where the virus appears to have originated. The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported the new cases today.

Nineteen of those individuals have been discharged from the hospital, while two men in their 60s — one with severe preexisting conditions — have died from the illness.

At least a half-dozen countries in Asia have started screening incoming airline passengers from central China. The list includes Thailand and Japan, which have together reported three cases of the disease in people who had come from Wuhan.

00:18

