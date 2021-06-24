China to provide more vaccines to help Fiji's Covid-19 fight

It comes as Fijian health officials hit back at calls for a lockdown.



"We are not in Australia and we are not in New Zealand. In Fiji, a lockdown means a 24-hour curfew," Fiji Secretary of Health Dr James Fong said.



"It means no movement for any purpose except for medical emergencies. No shopping; no going out to get food; no going for a walk; no nothing – it means total lockdown. Other countries have not done that - Australia and New Zealand have not done that. So to say that many other countries have done a strict lockdown is not correct for us."

