China to provide more vaccines to help Fiji's Covid-19 fight

Source:  1 NEWS

Chinese president Xi Jinping says the country will provide more vaccines and other support to help Fiji in its fight against Covid-19.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, right. Source: Getty

The crisis is deepening by the day, with the Pacific Island nation seeing a record 308 new Covid-19 cases and one new death over the past 24 hours.

The figure passed yesterday's highest daily record of 279 new cases and four new deaths. 

Xi spoke with Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama over the phone, saying China will set up a Pacific Island reserve of emergency supplies.

One death, 308 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Fiji

It comes as Fijian health officials hit back at calls for a lockdown.

"We are not in Australia and we are not in New Zealand. In Fiji, a lockdown means a 24-hour curfew," Fiji Secretary of Health Dr James Fong said. 

"It means no movement for any purpose except for medical emergencies. No shopping; no going out to get food; no going for a walk; no nothing – it means total lockdown. Other countries have not done that - Australia and New Zealand have not done that. So to say that many other countries have done a strict lockdown is not correct for us."

Fong said public compliance has been an issue.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Asia
Pacific Islands
