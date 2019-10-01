TODAY |

China prepares for 70th anniversary of Communist rule by showcasing newest weapons

Associated Press
China's ruling Communist Party is preparing to celebrate its 70th anniversary in power with a parade showcasing the country's economic growth and newest weapons.

Today's event marks the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 1949, announcement of the founding of the People's Republic of China by then-leader Mao Zedong following a civil war.

The parade follows President Xi Jinping's promise to allow Hong Kong to manage its own affairs despite anti-government protests that have embarrassed the ruling party ahead of the year's highest-profile propaganda event.

It comes after an escalation in violence during anti-government demonstrations over the weekend. Source: 1 News/Channel 9

The parade through central Beijing is due to include 15,000 troops and more than 160 aircraft.

Chinese news reports say it might include a new long-range nuclear-armed missile and a supersonic drone aircraft. Military spokespeople have declined to give details.

Large portrait of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong near Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Source: 1 NEWS
