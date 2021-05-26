China, WHO need to do more ‘to get to the bottom’ of origins of Covid-19, White House adviser says

White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt says “we need to get to the bottom” of the origins of the pandemic pathogen and the World Health Organization and China need to do more to provide definitive answers for the global community.

The precise origin of the virus remains undetermined and speculation has reigned about whether it jumped from animals to humans or whether it could have escaped from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan, the city that saw the first outbreak.

“We need a completely transparent process from China,” Slavitt said at today’s coronavirus task force briefing. He went on to say that full assistance from the WHO is needed, and “we don’t have that now.”

Dr Anthony Fauci said “many of us” feel like it was a natural occurrence, but “we don’t know 100 per cent” and it is imperative to investigate.

Slavitt also said the United States will reach 50 per cent of American adults fully vaccinated for Covid-19 today.

President Joe Biden previously set a goal of having 70 per cent of all adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4th.