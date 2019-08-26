China lets currency sink to 11-year low after Trump threats

China has allowed its yuan to sink to an 11-year low against the dollar after President Donald Trump threatened to block American companies from doing business with his country.

The yuan declined Monday to 7.1468 to the US dollar, its weakest rate since January 2008.

Chinese leaders have promised to avoid "competitive devaluation" to hold down export prices in the face of Mr Trump's tariff hikes. But regulators are trying to make the state-controlled exchange more market oriented, and investor jitters about the tariff war are pushing the yuan lower.

