China lets currency sink to 11-year low after Trump threats

Associated Press
China has allowed its yuan to sink to an 11-year low against the dollar after President Donald Trump threatened to block American companies from doing business with his country.

The yuan declined Monday to 7.1468 to the US dollar, its weakest rate since January 2008.

Chinese leaders have promised to avoid "competitive devaluation" to hold down export prices in the face of Mr Trump's tariff hikes. But regulators are trying to make the state-controlled exchange more market oriented, and investor jitters about the tariff war are pushing the yuan lower.

US officials have backtracked on some of President Trump’s comments. Source: US ABC

Mr Trump said Friday he was ordering American companies to stop dealing with China. He said later he was threatening to use emergency powers under a 1977 law that targets rogue regimes, terrorists and drug traffickers.

A computer screen shows images of Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump as a currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Asian shares tumbled Monday after the latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade war renewed uncertainties about global economies, as well as questions over what Trump might say next. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A computer screen shows images of Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and US President Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press
