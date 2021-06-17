China launches first crew to live on new space station

China launched the first three-man crew to its new space station in its first crewed mission in five years today.

The astronauts are travelling in the Shenzhou-12 spaceship launched by a Long March-2F Y12 rocket that blasted off shortly after the target time of 9.22am (local time) from the Jiuquan launch centre in northwestern China.

The launch time saw bright blue skies with near perfect visibility at the launch centre on the edge of the Gobi Desert.

The two veteran astronauts and a newcomer are heading to the Tianhe core module of the space station for a three-month stay in the living compartment while they carry out experiments and test equipment.

They will also prepare the Chinese space station for receiving two additional modules next year.

The rocket dropped its boosters about two minutes into the flight followed by the coiling surrounding Shenzhou-12 at the top of the rocket. After about 10 minutes it separated from the rocket's upper section and extended its solar panels.

After the Tianhe was launched in April, the rocket that carried it into space made an uncontrolled reentry to Earth, though China dismissed criticism. Usually, discarded rocket stages reenter the atmosphere soon after liftoff, normally over water, and don't go into orbit.