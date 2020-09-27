China lands spacecraft on Mars for the first

China has landed a spacecraft on Mars for the first time in the latest advance for its space program.

Mars. Source: Associated Press

The official Xinhua News Agency said today that the lander had touched down, citing the China National Space Administration.

Plans call for a rover to stay in the lander for a few days of diagnostic tests before rolling down a ramp to explore an icy area of Mars known as Utopia Planitia. It will join an American one that arrived at the red planet in February.