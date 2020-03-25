China to hold national day of mourning tomorrow for Covid-19 victims

China has announced it will hold a national day of mourning this weekend in commemoration of the 'martyrs' who died in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Breakfast

China's official Xinhua news agency reported today that a three minute silence will be observed tomorrow across the country.

Air raid sirens as well as car, train and ship horns will "wail in grief" during the moment of silence.

A top official in Wuhan, the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak, has warned residents to strengthen self-protection measures and avoid going out in an effort to prevent a resurgence of infections.

The Communist Part Chief for the city Wang Zhonglin says there still remains a high risk of numbers of infection bouncing back so they must continue to maintain prevention and control measures.

China appears to have curbed the outbreak by strict travel and transport restrictions which paralysed both the country and its economy for two months.

Daily figures of cases have dropped sharply on the mainland since the height of the crisis in February which has since allowed Beijing to reignite the country's industries back to work.

China has reported a total of 81,589 cases, excluding patients which may be asymptomatic as well as 3,318 from the pandemic.