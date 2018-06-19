 

China is engaging in 'predatory economics 101' says US' top diplomat

Associated Press

China is engaging in "predatory economics 101" and an "unprecedented level of larceny" of intellectual property, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a business audience overnight.

Pompeo made the remarks at the Detroit Economic Club as global markets reacted to trade tensions between the US and China. Both nations started putting trade tariffs in motion that are set to take effect July 6.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative public policy think tank, in Washington, Monday, May 21, 2018. Pompeo is threatening to place “the strongest sanctions in history” on Iran if its government doesn’t change course. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Source: Associated Press

He said China's recent claims of "openness and globalisation" are "a joke." He added that China is a "predatory economic government" that is "long overdue in being tackled," matters that include IP theft and Chinese steel and aluminum flooding the US market.

"Everyone knows ... China is the main perpetrator," he said. "It's an unprecedented level of larceny."

"Just ask yourself: Would China have allowed America to do to it what China has done to America?" he said later. "This is predatory economics 101."

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

shipping container terminal at dusk, modern harbor and global trade background

Port with shipping containers (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Pompeo raised the trade issue directly with China last week, when he met in Beijing with President Xi Jinping and others.

"I reminded him that's not fair competition," Pompeo said.

President Donald Trump has announced a 25 percent tariff on up to $US50 billion in Chinese imports. China is retaliating by raising import duties on $US34 billion worth of American goods, including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey. Trump also has slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and European allies.

Wall Street has viewed the escalating trade tensions with wariness, fearful they could strangle the economic growth achieved during Trump's watch. Gary Cohn, Trump's former top economic adviser, said last week that a "tariff battle" could result in price inflation and consumer debt — "historic ingredients for an economic slowdown."

Pompeo described US actions as "economic diplomacy," which, when done right, strengthens national security and international alliances, he added.

"We use American power, economic might and influence as a tool of economic policy," he said. "We do our best to call out unfair economic behaviors as well."

