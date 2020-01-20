China counts sharp rise in coronavirus cases with two in capital Beijing

China today reported a sharp rise in the number of people affected in a pneumonia outbreak caused by a new coronoavirus, including the first cases in the capital.

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo after a man returning from China tested positive Source: Associated Press

The outbreak started in the central city of Wuhan.

Authorities and media reports said the total number of infected people has topped 200.

Two of the new cases were reported in Beijing and another in Shenzhen.

Many of China's 1.4 billion people will be travelling abroad during the Lunar New Year holidays next week, raising concerns about the disease spreading to other countries.

The disease has already been detected in two Chinese travellers abroad, one in Japan and one in Thailand.

New Zealand microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles is warning travellers who may be heading to China to remember basic hygiene practices, including washing hands properly with soap and water and drying them well, as well as practising good sneeze hygiene.

"For people who are travelling to China the things to be aware of are avoid unnecessary contact with animals, especially in the markets and things, and again if you do touch animals make sure you wash your hands and things."

She told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning the virus was in early stages, but it's known to be in the family of coronaviruses.

"They're certainly known in animals and in humans. The human versions cause common colds, but there have in the past been two instances where an animal corona virus has jumped into humans and caused problems."