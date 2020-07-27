TODAY |

China completes 10 million Covid-19 tests on Qingdao residents in bid to squash outbreak

Source:  Associated Press

Authorities say they have completed coronavirus tests on more than 10 million people in the northern Chinese port city of Qingdao after a hospital outbreak there blamed on “inappropriate disinfection”.

Source: istock.com

Testing is set to continue to cover 11 million people.

Authorities say a total of 13 cases have been discovered in the city, but none since the mass testing program was launched earlier this week.

Health officials say the cluster of infections, the first locally transmitted cases reported in China in about two months, appears to be linked to “inappropriate disinfection” in the CT room at the Qingdao Chest Hospital. Officials said the possibility of community transmission outside the hospital had been ruled out.

The National Health Commission on Friday reported 24 new cases, all of them imported.

Chinese hospitals are currently treating 253 people for Covid-19, with another 381 people being monitored in isolation for having testing positive for the virus without showing symptoms or for being suspected cases.

Coronavirus Pandemic
Asia
