China calls Trump remarks on North Korea 'pandering'

A state-run Chinese tabloid says Donald Trump is "pandering to "irresponsible" attitudes" after the US president-elect accused China of not stepping in to curtail the North Korean nuclear program.

The Global Times newspaper says Pyongyang's nuclear program "stokes the anxieties of some Americans" who blame China rather than looking inward.

The Communist Party-controlled newspaper published its report a few hours after Trump tweeted Monday that China "won't help with North Korea."

China is North Korea's principal ally and economic lifeline. While Beijing has publicly reprimanded Pyongyang after nuclear tests, critics say China hasn't done enough to tighten economic pressure on North Korea.

Since winning the November election, Trump has repeatedly criticised China. He also spoke to the president of Taiwan, the self-governing island China considers part of its territory.

