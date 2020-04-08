TODAY |

China begins testing all 11 million Wuhan residents for Covid-19

Some residential compounds in Wuhan have begun testing inhabitants for the coronavirus as a programme to test everyone in the Chinese city of 11 million people in 10 days got underway.

One compound in the city’s Qiaokou district said several hundred people had been tested since Wednesday.

Another compound in the same district said yesterday it was registering residents before starting.

The city ordered local communities to test everyone after six new cases surfaced last weekend, the first infections there in more than a month.

Wuhan, where the virus was first detected last December, was the hardest-hit city in China with 3,869 reported deaths.

China reported three new cases nationwide for 82,929 cases in total.

