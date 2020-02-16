China begins lifting travel restrictions as coronavirus cases drop

Chinese authorities are lifting the tight lockdown of Hubei province that was imposed to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

A worker wearing a protective suit gestures to a driver outside hospital newly designated to treat COVID-19 patients in Wuhan. Source: Associated Press

People who are cleared to do so will be able to leave the province after midnight Tuesday (local time).

The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started in late December, will remain locked down until April 8.

China barred people from leaving or entering Wuhan starting January 23 and expanded it to most of the province in succeeding days.