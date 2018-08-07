 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

China bans Winnie the Pooh after comparisons to President Xi

Seven Sharp
Topics
World
Media

Memes involving the President and the famous bear haven’t gone down well, it seems. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
World
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
Ron Stewart, who had looked after Casper and Stumpy since 1977, says he warned a health evaluation would cause too much stress.

'The birds were screaming in pain' – elderly pet kea die after DOC visit
2

Most read: Diamond disappears from engagement ring but no cover under warranty - 'I just think we've been unfairly treated'

3

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Neve will learn to speak Te Reo Māori and she plans to learn the language too
4

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'
5

Most read: Dad sent caring final text to daughter before collapsing and dying at half-time of Wellington football match
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:11
Greg Skomal is used to up-close-and-personal experiences with great whites, but not like this.

Watch: Great white shark leaps at researcher with teeth bared off US coast

Aussie actor on 'amazing cocktail of drugs' faces prison for ear biting attack
00:30
The children were found in rags, as tales of guns and exorcism emerge.

Bizarre tales of exorcism, guns and the search for a missing boy emerge from US compound where 11 children were rescued
01:54
But their battle to save people’s lives and homes have come at a cost.

Twin fires raging in California are second-largest in state's recorded history

Australian man jailed for detaining and raping Facebook friend

AAP
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A drug user who detained and repeatedly raped a woman he met via Facebook has been jailed in Western Australia for seven years and four months.

Karl David William Baudoeuf, 33, befriended the woman on Facebook in 2014 using the fake name Pete Bundy, but only met her in December 2016 when he promised to take her to the Southbound Festival in Busselton.

He drove her to his home where they took drugs and had consensual sex, the WA District Court heard today.

But the next day they had a confrontation, which led Baudoeuf to detain the woman for days and repeatedly attack her before she managed to run away.

She had suffered several injuries including a black eye, broken nose and bruising on her temple.

Baudoeuf stood trial and was found guilty of six offences including sexual penetration without consent, deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm.

But he continues to deny the crimes happened, which Judge Vicki Stewart said showed he lacked remorse and a willingness to accept responsibility for his behaviour.

Judge Stewart said Baudoeuf's actions were persistent against a vulnerable victim as he asserted control and power over her.

"She feared for her safety," Judge Stewart said.

The court heard Baudoeuf had a history of drug use, especially methylamphetamine, and mental health problems.

Judge Stewart urged Baudoeuf to continue with his treatment programs in prison and stop using drugs.

Baudoeuf, who appeared in court via video link from prison, repeatedly buried his face in his hands during proceedings and cried when his sentence was handed down.

He must spend at least five years and four months behind bars before he can be eligible for parole.

Australian police officers.
Australian police officers. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:53
The first of its kinds weightloss programme, devised by former boxer Dave Letele, has shown startling results for a group of at-risk people in South Auckland.

South Aucklanders shedding weight and improving mental health with innovative pilot programme - 'Feeling blessed'

If you’re further up north keep your raincoat ready as we prepare for a soggy mid-week

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says it's a 'damn shame' that Simon Bridges wants to 'diss our economy' as pair clash over business confidence

Cliff Curtis: 'I'm in Hollywood and they want me to be a Māori – it doesn't get better than that for me'

Watch as brave firefighters tackle monster US wildfires aided by plane and helicopter

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America

Authorities have evacuated cabins in two communities in the Santa Ana Mountains in Orange County because of a fast-moving wildfire.

Jeanna Smith with the US Forest Service says firefighters are attacking the fast-moving Holy Jim Canyon Fire with a DC-10 air tanker and helicopters.

She says crews are "hitting it hard with everything we've got" in hopes of stopping the fire at the top of a ridge and keeping it from reaching homes a couple miles away.

The Mendocino fires are spreading so far they’re now the biggest in the region’s history. Source: 1 NEWS

The fire began around 2pm Monday (local time) and quickly grew to more than 2.6 square kilometres.

Smith says about a dozen people have been evacuated from weekend cabins in the communities of Holy Jim and Trabuco Canyon.

Dramatic images captured the battle against the flames taking place in Holy Jim Canyon. Source: Reuters
Topics
World
North America